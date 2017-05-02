PFSweb Sets First Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - PFSweb, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce service provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFS CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-395-3237

International dial-in number: 1-719-457-2081

Conference ID: 1609872

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124116 and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 24, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1- 844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1609872