PFSweb Signs Three-Year Extension with L'Oreal USA

ALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - PFSweb, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PFSW) ("PFS"), a global commerce service provider, has been awarded a 3-year contract extension with L'Oréal USA, a leader in the cosmetics industry, to continue providing services for many of the company's top brands.

"This extension with L'Oréal USA is emblematic of the strong partnership we've had over the last six years," said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFS. "Our customizable solutions offer a considerable benefit to enterprises like L'Oréal USA that have multiple brands with different identities, and we are proud to continue providing support for this world-class enterprise."

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (PFS) ( NASDAQ : PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal USA, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Charlotte Russe, Anastasia Beverly Hills, David's Bridal, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

About L'Oreal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 30 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 16 American brands: Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, Clarisonic, Dermablend, Essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $6 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 10,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 13 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow on Twitter @LOrealUSA.