LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world's largest media services powerhouse, and the creator of CLEAR™, a Hybrid Cloud-enabled Media ERP Suite is strengthening Canada business with the appointment of Casper Mejer as Head of Business Development & Sales. Casper will be responsible for creating strategic partnerships, strengthening and growing relationships with existing DAX® clients and forging new alliances with key players in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry.

"Canada is one of the most promising markets for PFT and we are extremely excited to have Casper join us," said Patrick Macdonald-King, President - Americas, PFT. "His immense experience in crafting and implementing sales and revenue generating strategies will help tap the huge potential for PFT's CLEAR Media ERP Suite along with DAX and Cloud Media Services in Canada."

Casper has over 20 years of experience in the M&E industry working with Cloud-based solutions and IT systems. He has an extensive background in server as well as streaming technology and is a Certified Novell Engineer & MCSE (Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert).

Before joining PFT, Casper was the Co-founder and President of Scenic Drive Systems, where he was involved in providing one of the company's top custom web-based media review systems to the M&E industry for seven years.

"PFT is a global pioneer and well positioned to transform the M&E industry in Canada. We are currently at the threshold of rapid growth and I look forward to working with the entire PFT team." said the newly appointed Head of Business Development & Sales, Casper Mejer.

CLEAR is the world's first and most proven Cloud-based Media ERP Suite that offers lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and operations to its clients by virtualizing the content supply chain and building a connected enterprise. Over 70% of US primetime scripted network television productions use CLEAR.

PFT's award winning CLEAR Media ERP Suite and Cloud Media Services have been successfully deployed for the last eight years in global M&E companies such as Take 5 Productions, Shaftsbury, Deluxe Toronto, eOne Television, 21st Century Fox, Lionsgate, Miramax, Disney, Warner Bros., Global Eagle Entertainment, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Hearst Television, FX Networks, Starz Media, A+E Networks, Showtime and many others.

In 2014, PFT made two major acquisitions: DAX, the creators of the Primetime Emmy® Award winning Digital Dailies® and Los Angeles-based Academy® Award winning digital restoration house, Lowry Digital. For more information, visit www.primefocustechnologies.com.