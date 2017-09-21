Pharma Competitive Intelligence: Delivering Actionable Insights for Decision Making, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - In a live webinar taking place on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK) industry experts Jamie Munro, Global Practice Leader of Portfolio and Licensing and Karthik Subramanian, Senior Product Strategy Manager, both from Clarivate Analytics, will provide insight into current Pharma CI, including trends and best practices.

Pharma companies are constantly challenged to build pipelines with innovative drugs that have high potential for approval and reimbursement. In order to build an effective portfolio, it is essential to choose the most valuable projects, prioritize appropriately and then plan resources for implementation. To add to this, drug discovery and development is a tremendously competitive field. In an increasing number of countries, a company must be first or best in class to gain market access. Generating "me too" compounds is no longer a strategic option for companies.

Competitive intelligence (CI) has historically been used as a means to evaluate the landscape and leverage it for decision making. Now, more than ever, it is critical to continually evaluate the CI function within companies to ensure it is delivering actionable insights to help executives make the right decisions.

Key discussion topics:

State of the nation: feedback/benchmarks on pharmaceutical CI

Design of clinical trial protocols to address the special needs of the drug being studied

Study design features that reduce placebo effects

Current practice: typical CI offerings and challenges

Best practice

Future outlook

