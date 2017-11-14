TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - In a complementary webinar hosted by Xtalks, industry expert Gary Palgon, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences Solutions at Liaison Technologies will discuss how to manage and successfully integrate the complex data streams involved with the pharma life cycle. The live event takes place on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2pm EST.

In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, data is valuable currency, but only if it can be mined and retained at the highest quality. Used properly, this data drives insights that can improve research, operations, and outcomes, and help to create and/or accelerate profits.

In this webinar you will learn:

How data is available and can be mined and harmonized for good in every stage of the pharma life cycle

About use cases and success stories that show how sound integration, aggregation and harmonization best practices were implemented in pharmas to leverage and optimize complex data

How pharmas and their partners (CROs, CMOs, HCOs, etc.), across the healthcare ecosystem, can unify to take advantage of blended data sources to speed time to market and improve outcomes

How cloud-based integration and data management helps to scale organizational use of data from disparate and external data sources

Register to learn how to liberate complex data throughout the pharma life cycle to enable innovation as well as sound and timely decision-making.

For more information visit: The Pharma Life Cycle: Plagued with Integration and Data Management Challenges, or Opportunities?

