Pharma Tech Outlook Names StayinFront a Top 10 Analytics Solutions Provider

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life sciences, was selected by Pharma Tech Outlook as a Top 10 Analytics Solution Provider for 2017.

The annual list showcases companies that are delivering forward-thinking, real-world analytics solutions for life sciences. Determined by a panel of experts and members of Pharma Tech Outlook's editorial board, StayinFront's positioning is based on an evaluation of its technical capabilities, industry expertise and recognition, market presence and innovative cloud-based business intelligence platform, StayinFront PharmaBI™.

"We take pride in honoring StayinFront as one the 10 companies that are specialized in providing analytics solutions for pharmaceutical companies," said Stacey Smith, Managing Editor of Pharma Tech Outlook. "StayinFront provides end-to-end solutions and services backed by proven experience and expertise in life sciences industry."

"We're proud to be recognized as a leader in transforming sales and marketing through analytics," stated Graham Hislop, Managing Director at StayinFront Canada. "Our cost-effective CRM solution, StayinFront TouchRx®, coupled with the powerful reporting, analysis and dashboard tools in PharmaBI, enable our life sciences customers to do more with their data, know more about their customers and, ultimately, sell more effectively."

About Pharma Tech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Pharma Tech Outlook is a print magazine that covers the most important and latest developments in pharmaceutical industry. A panel of experts and members of Pharma Tech Outlook's editorial board selected and finalized the "Top 10 Analytics Solution Providers 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more information: www.pharmatechoutlook.com.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for life sciences and consumer goods organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.