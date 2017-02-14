PharmaCan Capital Announces $15 Million Bought Deal

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) -

PharmaCan Capital Corp., doing business as Cronos Group (TSX VENTURE:MJN) ("Cronos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together, the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,700,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), on a "bought deal" basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Share of $2.25 (the "Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of $15,075,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,005,000 Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, an additional $2,261,250 will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate proceeds of the Offering will be $17,336,250.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about March 9, 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, is a geographically diversified and vertically-integrated cannabis company that operates two wholly-owned Licensed Producers ("LPs") regulated within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") and holds a portfolio of minority investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants. The company's flagship LPs, Peace Naturals Project Inc. (Ontario), and In The Zone Produce Ltd. (British Columbia) are collectively situated on over 125 acres of agricultural land and are currently licensed to produce 2,600 kg of cannabis on an annual basis. The Company also holds minority equity positions in Licensed Producers Whistler Medical Marijuana, Hydropothecary, and Abcann Medicinals. With interest in five Licensed Producers and two LP applicants, Cronos Group is focused on building an iconic brand portfolio, providing patients with compassionate and personalized care, and creating value for our shareholders.

