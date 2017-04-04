Pharmaceutical Biotech Research Company EastGate Biotech Corporation and AC Nova Technologies (ATI Pharma) Announce a Joint Venture to Commercialize Evidence-Based Natural Therapies Focused on Glucose Balance and Cardiovascular Health

WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - EastGate Biotech Corp. ( OTC PINK : ETBI), an emerging pharmaceutical and biotech research company that develops, produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals, has announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture with AC Nova Technologies Inc. (ATI Pharma). The synergy of talents and products means that these two start-up emerging pharmaceutical companies will now provide expertise starting with formulation development to clinical research and product launch. Both EastGate Biotech (www.EastGateBiotech.com) and ATI Pharma (www.atipharma.com) are focused on products that although naturally occurring are selected based on extensive evidence-based research in both animals and humans. The focus of their therapies is to slow down the onset of aging by maintaining cellular health of key systems.

These two companies believe that aging is primarily a result of vascular, inflammatory and bone degeneration and by providing products and treatments focused on these three systems both the quality and quantity of life will be extended.

"The Joint Venture with ATI Pharma is synergistic to our rejuvenation program," says Anna Gluskin, EastGate's CEO. "The ATI Pharma product line complements EastGate's glucose management products including natural and pharmaceutical developments along with the state-of-the art treatments offered by our recent acquisition OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre (www.omnisurgery.ca)." "We look forward to maximizing our wholistic approach to anti-aging," concluded Gluskin.

According to ATI Pharma's CEO Carmella Angus, "Our main focus within the Joint Venture is to provide products that complement therapies that slow the symptoms of aging by providing a balance to glucose metabolism, cardiovascular health, bone health as well as hormone balance." "We are ready for an aggressive launch and commercialization of our key products," says Angus.

About AC Nova Technologies (ATI Pharma)

AC Nova Technologies is focused on natural products that maintain cardiovascular health. Their natural cardiovascular therapy has been tested in University laboratories around the globe for its vasodilating and antioxidant effects as well as in a controlled clinical study. Decreased organ function is often due to decreased blood flow which is key to maintaining cellular nutrition. Osteoprotect (NPN 80042746) helps to strengthen bones and ligaments while its cardiovascular product CardioPlus (NPN pending) has been shown both in animal ad clinical studies to have vasodilatory and antioxidant effects thus improving blood flow. ATI Pharma has also licensed a patented formulation for a herbal therapy that boosts both women's natural estrogen as well as testosterone. Nutrapause (NPN 80031417) boosts women's own estrogen levels and Andropause (NPN pending) boost men's and women's own testosterone levels.

About EastGate Pharmaceuticals

EastGate Biotech produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies and absorbed naturally by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies to deliver healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain healthy lives.

Our research and development scientists have more than 60-years of combined experience and are dedicated to providing the best nutraceutical products for your natural comfort, health, and well-being. We invite you to explore the naturally healthy benefits of EastGate Biotech.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions for "safe harbour" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

The words "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "indicate", "intend", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "focus", "guidance", "initiative", "model", "methodology", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "pursue", "strategy", "study", "targets", or "believes", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "should", "might", or "way forward", "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The risks, estimates, models and assumptions contained or incorporated by reference in this release, include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by EastGate with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. EastGate undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.