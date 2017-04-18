Pharmaceutical Industry Executive Brian W. Andersen Named Chief Business Officer at Asana Medical, Inc.

MIAMI LAKES, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Asana Medical, Inc., ("Asana," the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company that is developing a novel treatment for Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD"), including Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, is pleased to announce that Brian W. Andersen, an experienced industry executive with a proven record of commercial excellence, has been appointed as its Chief Business Officer.

Mr. Andersen brings to Asana an impressive track record in sales and marketing leadership. Over the past fifteen years, he has launched several new products and revitalized existing products; created specialty pharmacy distribution networks; and generated/executed tactical medical marketing campaigns. As a member of the Executive team, Mr. Andersen will assist with the strategic build-out of the Asana business model and market delivery options for the Company's patented non-surgical hydrogel therapy product, ECMH™, currently being developed for the treatment of IBD. Mr. Andersen will also be instrumental in developing and executing the Company's commercialization and reimbursement plans.

"I am very excited to join Asana and to work with Dr. Christine V. Sapan and her Executive team, but also with Asana's distinguished roster of medical advisors," stated Mr. Andersen. "Asana's consistent approach of providing a treatment for IBD patients that repairs and regenerates the diseased tissue, allowing the clinical symptoms to improve, continues to receive support among recent literature and biomedical reports," added Mr. Andersen.

Prior to joining Asana, Mr. Andersen was the General Manager and Group Vice President of the Orphan Business Unit at Horizon Pharma which he joined in September 2014, through its acquisition of Vidara Therapeutics. While at Horizon, Brian led the integration of Vidara Therapeutics into the newly created Orphan Business Unit at Horizon, as well as the integration of Hyperion Therapeutics, which Horizon bought in March of 2015.

Previous to Horizon Pharma, Brian was co-founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Vidara Therapeutics. At Vidara, he was responsible for the relaunch of ACTIMMUNE® for Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD) and severe, malignant osteoporosis (SMO), two ultra-orphan disease states. He was also responsible for all aspects of the commercialization effort, including the establishment of a specialty pharmacy distribution network; the creation of COMPASS™, a high-touch patient reimbursement and support center; creation of the marketing plan; and hiring of the sales team. Prior to Vidara, Mr. Andersen led the marketing teams at Lundbeck, Inc. (formerly Ovation) and EKR Therapeutics, where he was responsible for the successful turnaround of PANHEMATIN®, the introduction of the CARDENE® IV Ready-to-Use Bag, and led sales training teams through the launch of SABRIL®. As Regional Business Manager with PDL BioPharma/ESP Pharma, he was responsible for managing sales teams in eight states, calling on hospitals.

Mr. Andersen holds a BS in biology from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT ASANA MEDICAL, INC.

Asana Medical, Inc. is an emerging life science company developing tissue engineered therapies for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The Company's lead therapy, a novel application of a proven technology, will be a first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from Ulcerative Colitis. This therapy will be positioned to compete in a multi-billion dollar market dominated by biologic and drug therapies that can have significant side effects. Additionally, 20-30% of patients do not benefit from these therapies and have no alternative except colon removal surgery. Asana has an experienced management team, strong patent protection, world-class advisors in business and medicine, and compelling preclinical proof-of-concept data. For more information, visit www.asanamedical.com.

Asana Medical Video: "Novel Regenerative Medicine for Inflammatory Bowel Disease"

Download the Asana Medical Inc. Executive Summary

Keep up-to-date on all of Asana's news and developments, join our online communities:

Asana Medical - Facebook

Asana Medical - Twitter

Asana Medical - LinkedIn