Pharmaceutical leader Orion Corporation selects Determine to optimize their global Source-to-Contract effectiveness

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that Orion Corporation (NASDAQ OMX Helsinki: ORNAV and ORNBV), the leading Finnish global pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, selected Determine to optimize its source-to-contract effectiveness on the Determine Cloud Platform.

After conducting a thorough assessment of the marketplace, Orion, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, selected the Determine Cloud Platform as its provider of choice to meet its global Contract Management, Sourcing and Supplier Management requirements. The Determine Cloud Platform, which features a single point of entry and single source of data truth integrated through all its modular solutions, provides the flexibility and configurability required by global organizations like Orion to manage their complex Source-to-Contract needs.

"Our expectations for the chosen solution are for it to provide enhanced visibility and support following of the commonly agreed processes. In Orion there are a lot of people in different organizations taking part in Supplier Relationship Management, Contract Lifecycle Management and Sourcing projects. Determine Cloud Platform will be a daily tool for many, thus it played a big role in our selection decision, that we felt the system was easy to use."

-- Irina Tornikoski, Head of Indirect Procurement, Orion Corporation

To effectively serve users across multiple Source-to-Contract needs, the Determine Cloud Platform provides the highest level of workflow integration. The platform has a unique ability to connect users and processes through a single master database on a common platform, enabling Orion to manage wider business processes across the enterprise, empowering collaboration to achieve their business goals.

"Orion is one of the most innovative pharmaceutical and diagnostics organizations in world today, and the entire Determine team is both proud and excited to be serving their complex needs. The fact that Orion is choosing to translate the Determine Cloud Platform's innovative technology into improved compliance and risk management, optimized workflow and bottom-line impact for their advanced source-to-contract needs is a testament to the possibilities our proprietary platform provides."

-- Jeffrey Grosman, COO, Determine, Inc.

Based on leading material design concepts, the Determine Cloud Platform user interfaces and user experience (UI/UX) also provides ease-of-use with minimal training, and configurability for all user levels, enabling strong and rapid adoption across numerous cross-functional Orion teams.

"Orion was searching for one comprehensive tool that would allow them to more effectively manage their suppliers, sourcing and contracts -- the entire source-to-contract process -- and provide the visibility and control to achieve greater efficiency, cost savings and risk control. We look forward to exceeding their expectations by providing them with the highest levels of Platformance."

-- Steve Potts, CRO, Determine, Inc.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish developer of pharmaceuticals and diagnostic tests -- a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. It is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had approximately 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.