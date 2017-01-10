Pharmaceutical Serialisation - Opportunities and Aggregation in the Future: New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Part 3 of Series: Routes to Address the Real Challenges in Serialisation

Serialisation is a means to track and trace products to help overcome counterfeit drugs. Serialisation legislation is already enforced in Brazil, South Korea and China, due to come into effect in the US in 2017, and in all European countries by Feb 2019 for all prescription drugs.

With the increasing pressure to reduce inventory across the supply chain, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using track and trace technology to create a complete overview of where their products are at any given time. As a CDMO supporting global pharmaceutical companies, Aesica have developed a serialisation module that is flexible, scaleable and able to aggregate serial numbers.

In this third webinar, Catherine Kay, Operations Director at Aesica will discuss the challenges of serialisation and how serialisation capability could be developed to address future needs. For example, if patients can only afford a limited number of tablets at any given time, serialisation to the blister pocket level may be a future requirement.

Viewers will learn about:

Future opportunities for serialisation

Third party logistic providers and the impact of serialisation

Aggregation

