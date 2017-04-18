Pharmaceutical Serialization for Late Starters -- With Live Industry Research Results from SEA Vision, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - In this live session, entitled 'pharmaceutical serialization for late starters', Carlos Machado, serialization director at SEA Vision US and Paolo Landriani, product manager at SEA Vision Italy will offer insight on how companies within the pharmaceutical industry can prepare for upcoming serialization regulations, with a view to guaranteeing long term success and compliance.

The webinar will evaluate today's serialization landscape and compare it with SEA Vision's latest industry research findings.

Join SEA Vision on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:30am EDT (3:30pm BST/UK), to find out where other companies are on their individual serialization journeys, what the key considerations are and how to ensure that your business is serialization ready in time for the forthcoming deadlines.

Why attend this webinar

Understand - the serialization environment and the legal requirements on a global scale

Evaluate - the project team, deployment timescales and what you need to look for

Learn - technical adjustments you need to consider prior to implementation

Access - our serialization industry research results live

Ask - our experts any questions you have on serialization deployment

Abstract

The pharmaceutical market is vast and every company is at a different stage of the serialization project lifecycle. For most companies, the goal is to ensure complete compliance before EU and U.S. regulations come into force over the next few years.

Implementing a robust serialization solution is a complex task with many pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the wider supply chain, now recognising the magnitude of the task at hand.

For those who have adopted a 'wait and see' approach before developing their serialization strategy, time is quickly running out with the November 2017 U.S. regulatory deadline fast approaching, followed closely by the EU in 2019.

This webinar is designed to give companies starting out on their serialization journey access to industry insight and guidance on how to create an effective serialization strategy.

Agenda

A guide on how to get up to speed with serialization regulations

An overview of the various complexities associated with global track and trace requirements

In depth study of who needs to be involved and at what stage

Top tips on how to get started and implement new processes and technologies quickly

An in-depth deployment timeline from start to finish

Top tips for success

SEA Vision's research project

Over the last few months, SEA Vision has been collating and evaluating industry research on the biggest challenges companies face in implementing serialization.

SEA Vision asked the industry:

What stage are companies at on their serialization journey?

How confident are they that they will meet pressing timescales?

What are their internal business challenges?

What are their external business challenges?

Who should be involved?

What steps are they taking to provide immediate and continuous training?

How are they managing the post implementation environment?

The speakers will discuss the research findings to help guide you on your journey to compliance.

The Panel

Our panel is made up of serialization industry experts from a variety of different backgrounds and experiences. They have been involved in global deployment and have knowledge and practical experience of implementing serialization solutions for some of the world's largest companies. They are keen to share their expertise and offer recommendations on best practice to help the industry get up to speed on serialization requirements.

To learn more about this event visit: Serialization for Late Starters -- With Live Industry Research Results

