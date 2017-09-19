Pharmacology to Payer: One Quantitative Drug Development Framework to Rule Them All

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - This webinar will discuss how "pharmacology to payer" (P2P) can be used as a quantitative framework that bridges the disciplines of pharmacology, epidemiology, and health economics to support meaningful dialogue between industry, regulators, and payers.

The traditional drug development paradigm draws the "finish line" before the payer. Regulatory approval leads directly to reimbursement by payers and patient access. Historically, payers had reluctantly accepted this paradigm and provided reimbursement with little influence on what they were receiving or whether they chose to accept it.

Today, the finish line for novel drugs in Europe is different; navigating the payer landscape can take up to two years after attaining regulatory approval. This results in many patients experiencing unacceptable delays to accessing lifesaving medicines.

It is assumed that by putting the patients' needs first and working together, that all stakeholders can benefit in the following ways:

Sponsor - earlier certainty of a path to market and business case, and earlier revenues through "provisional pricing"

Regulator - earlier alignment with regulatory requirements

Payer - earlier alignment with reimbursement requirements and opportunities to risk/cost share

Patient - earlier access to medicines

However, executing this collaboration is difficult due to challenges in communicating across different competencies and motivations. The goals of payers differ from that of patients, sponsors, and regulators.

Join the live session on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 with featured speakers Craig Rayner, President of Consulting Services at Certara and Carl Kirkpatrick, Professor of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Monash University, to learn why P2P offers an unprecedented opportunity to create impactful solutions that will help address market failures in drug development.

For more information about this complementary event visit: Pharmacology to Payer: One Quantitative Drug Development Framework to Rule Them All

