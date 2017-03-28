Phenom People Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Silver Level Partner

Silver Level OPN Membership Provides Phenom People the Ability to Deliver High-Level Talent Acquisition Technology Solutions and Integrations

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Phenom People, a leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced that it has become a Silver Partner in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized program. Thanks to the Silver Level membership, Phenom People will benefit from the ability to integrate with Oracle Talent Acquisition Cloud to continue enhancing recruiting operations for clients.

The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM) platform leverages the best practices of e-commerce and customer relationship management to create a unique experience in which phenomenal people can find their dream job, and companies can find top talent. By becoming a Silver Level member, Phenom People can leverage the OPN partnership to maximize its talent relationship marketing services to clients.

"Phenom People is changing the way companies attract, engage and hire top talent," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "We are excited to be an Oracle PartnerNetwork member, and believe that this relationship offers the enhanced opportunity to drive forward our vision of paving the way for the future of talent acquisition."

With its Silver status, Phenom People receives the ability to develop, sell and implement Oracle's 1-Click product portfolio, allowing them to increase competitive positioning and profitability with midsize companies. In addition, Phenom People receives the benefit of being able to leverage the OPN Portal tools and resources and experts within the Oracle Partner Business Center to increase their market knowledge, along with the ability to maximize customer sales and retention with Oracle. Silver Level partners also are eligible for discounts on Oracle training, lead registration via Open Market Model, entry into the Oracle Solutions Catalog, discounts on Oracle Linux and Oracle VM Support and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Silver Level partner, please visit http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, please visit www.phenompeople.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program -- an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.