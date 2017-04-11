Phenom People Reports a Strong Start to 2017

Pioneer of Talent Relationship Marketing Welcomes High Profile Clients, Introduces Features and Upgrades, Expands Global Presence

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today shared details of its continued momentum through the first quarter of 2017. Adding a number of high-profile clients, unveiling a series of product updates and expanding its global footprint to include Europe, the company is well-positioned for additional growth and success for the remainder of the year.

"Phenom People is off to an amazing start in 2017. We continue to expand our Talent Relationship Marketing Platform and welcome new phenomenal clients and partners that support our candidate-centric approach," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "We have a number of exciting new tools and features in the works and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months."

Welcoming New Clients and Partnerships

Phenom People welcomed new clients including APEX Life Sciences, Brother International, CEP America, Heartland Dental, The Royal Bank of Canada and Virginia Mason.

In addition to these clients, Phenom People recently partnered with Oracle and Bullhorn. Achieving Oracle Silver Partner status, Phenom People receives the ability to develop, sell and implement Oracle's 1-Click product portfolio, allowing them to increase competitive positioning and profitability with midsize companies. Phenom People partnered with Bullhorn to provide a seamless integration between the Phenom People Platform and Bullhorn's Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

Latest Features and Upgrades

Key to selection of the Phenom TRM Cloud is the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, further enhancing the end-to-end recruitment experience. In the first few months of 2017, Phenom People unveiled a number of new features and updates, including:

Application Status Tracker : The status of applicant from the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is now displayed in the Phenom People Real-Time CRM.

: The status of applicant from the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is now displayed in the Phenom People Real-Time CRM. Job Description Scoring : For optimal candidate attraction, job descriptions are now scored based on overall strength.

: For optimal candidate attraction, job descriptions are now scored based on overall strength. User Management : With this feature, companies can manage user access and set predefined roles according to responsibilities.

: With this feature, companies can manage user access and set predefined roles according to responsibilities. Update to Recruiter Notes : To improve the recruiter experience, users can filter notes by job, user, location and company with the ability to tag text to readily reference a job or candidate.

: To improve the recruiter experience, users can filter notes by job, user, location and company with the ability to tag text to readily reference a job or candidate. Phenom Talent Clipper: Available for clients to download through the Google Chrome App Store, this browser extension makes it easy to "clip" profiles directly into the Phenom People Real-Time CRM bringing additional efficiency to sourcing top talent.

