Phenom People Reports Strong Performance in 2016

Rapidly Growing Company Welcomes High Profile Clients, Introduces New Innovations to Transform How Businesses Hire

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today shared details of the strong momentum it has achieved throughout 2016. With a growing client base, major product releases and updates, new high-level talent, and industry recognition for its solutions, the company is well positioned for continued growth and success in 2017.

"Phenom People was founded to make the crucial connections between people looking for their dream jobs, and progressive companies seeking the best talent possible," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "As we continue to expand the possibilities of what Talent Relationship Marketing can be, creating new ways for companies to deliver a more intuitive recruiting process, more employers and the industry at large have taken notice. We are thrilled to report such positive results in 2016 and look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead."

Welcoming New Clients

Throughout 2016, Phenom People welcomed many new, high-profile clients eager to leverage the Phenom People TRM Cloud, its advanced platform to help provide candidates with a better experience in their job search and application process, while enabling recruiters and talent acquisition professionals to be more productive in their candidate searches. New clients added in 2016 include The Hershey Company, AMN Healthcare, IPG Media, General Motors, Delaware North and Mitchell Martin.

Latest Features and Upgrades

Key to their selection of the Phenom TRM Cloud is Phenom People's commitment to continually improving the platform and adding new features to further enhance the end-to-end recruitment experience. In 2016, the company unveiled three major features, including:

Career Site Builder : This feature enables employers to easily edit their career sites and add new pages and drag-and-drop text, images and videos. As a result, companies can better highlight their unique employer brands, helping to attract right-fit candidates.

: This feature enables employers to easily edit their career sites and add new pages and drag-and-drop text, images and videos. As a result, companies can better highlight their unique employer brands, helping to attract right-fit candidates. Real-time CRM Mobile App : With this new mobile app, recruiters can view candidates and communicate with them directly from their mobile devices to drive the recruiting process forward, anywhere and at any time.

: With this new mobile app, recruiters can view candidates and communicate with them directly from their mobile devices to drive the recruiting process forward, anywhere and at any time. Phenom Profile Clipper: Through this browser extension, users can easily 'clip' profiles directly into the Phenom People Real-time CRM, bringing additional efficiency to how they find and advance the best talent.





Phenom People also made significant updates to its existing functionality, introducing the second version of its CRM platform, which includes a new user interface. The company also enhanced its analytics platform, offering new metrics and features to help clients continually fine-tune and improve their recruiting strategies.

Industry Recognition

The TRM Cloud Platform received significant recognition in 2016, most notably being named a Top HR Product of 2016 by Human Resource Executive magazine. The platform received this distinction for providing candidates with an easy and intuitive experience, while enabling recruiters and hiring managers to streamline key recruiting processes throughout the entire talent relationship lifecycle.

New Executive Appointment

To further guide the company's growth, Phenom People appointed highly accomplished business leader Jeff Carey as vice president of International Business & Partnerships. Leveraging an extensive background in business development for companies including Kenexa and IBM, Carey is responsible for developing and executing Phenom People's international sales and partnership strategies, a key initiative as the company looks toward 2017.

"Overall, 2016 was a tremendous year for us as we continue our mission to redefine what it means to search for a job and recruit top talent," said Bayireddi. "Our successes in 2016 -- from product enhancements and industry recognition to new clients and team members -- set the stage for continued momentum. We look forward introducing even more cutting-edge product enhancements and further growth throughout 2017 and beyond."

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com or learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.