Phenom People Supports Talent Board's 2017 Candidate Experience Awards as a Global Underwriter

Candidate Experience Awards Recognizes Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced Phenom People as a Global Underwriter of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

"Providing a phenomenal candidate experience is at the core of the Talent Board and Phenom People's mission," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "We will continue to support and work with the Talent Board to grow awareness and build best practices for candidate experience."

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organizations' candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest strategies impacting the recruiting process.

"We're honored to have Phenom People back as a Global Underwriter," said Elaine Orler, board member of Talent Board and CEO of Talent Function. "Their donation and deep commitment to our global efforts is noteworthy and appreciated. Phenom People has supported the program from the beginning and continues to demonstrate their passion and dedication to ensuring a positive candidate experience."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, please visit www.phenompeople.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.