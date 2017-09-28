PHI Group Engages Research Team from Auburn University for Study of Organic Medicinal Plants

Research Study to Indicate Market Segments Related to Supply and Demand for Medicinal Plants Globally to Enable Company to Move Production to Fast Growing Markets

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - PHI Group, Inc., ( OTCQB : PHIL), a company focused on mergers and acquisitions and investments in natural resources, energy, agriculture and special situations, announced today it has commissioned a team from Auburn University to produce research documents regarding global markets and demand for organically grown medicinal plants. The study will enable PHI Group to move to market segments, which will provide the greatest return on investment (ROI).

Conventional vs Plant Based Pharmaceutical Products

Because of a growing interest and improved technology for extracting beneficial products from medicinal plants, the consumption and production of such compounds has increased significantly in the last two decades. Considering that, it takes an average of 12 years and in excess of $2.5 billion dollars to bring conventional drugs to the market, the move to plant extracts is well underway. The conventional drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of only 5.1 percent between 2013 and 2020.

Contrast this with the medicinal plant market, which is expected to see a CAGR of 117.9 percent growth rate between 2015 and 2020. The cost, time and safety of bringing plant-based pharmaceuticals to market are far less of a concern as well.

Plant based drugs are far less expensive and safer because of the avoidance of the chemical synthesis process. Plant based pharmaceutical products are extracted from their source and processed which renders these products in the form of active complexes which preserves the efficacy of the original source plant. The result is fewer or no side effects and a process that is far less time consuming to get to the market.

Market Segment Focus for Maximum ROI

The market information and trends for this expanding market is still limited and separated into categories of use. Therefore, the purpose of this research is to determine the market segments related to supply and demand of medicinal and aromatic plants in the world, and then focus more specifically on major production and consumption markets. Four topics of focus will be on the production, medicinal applications, and market analysis of turmeric, saffron, bitter melon, and some major potential medicinal and aromatic plants. The remaining focus is on trends and solutions of switching from conventional farming to organic farming of these crops to meet the future food and medicinal consumption. This research will be carried out by performing statistical and econometric analyses on the data collected from field trip visits, UN Comtrade, FAQ, International Organization of Scientific Research (IOSR), the American Botanical Council, the statistics of the U.S., India, EU, and other Asian countries, ICIS, country reports, and technical documents.

This research will be especially useful with regard to PHI Groups relationship with Tho Xuan Duong JSC, a Vietnamese company recognized by Guinness World Records that has four centuries of history in Vietnamese traditional medicine and herbs. The information garnered through the research will aid both companies in broadening their reach globally in the medicinal plant-based pharmaceutical market.

Henry Fahman, CEO of PHI Group, said, "We are delighted to work with Auburn University to focus on the production, medicinal applications, and market analysis of turmeric, saffron, bitter melon, and some major potential medicinal and aromatic plants in connection with our subsidiary Abundant Farms, Inc.s organic farming program. We believe this will help us prioritize our execution strategy and maximize returns on investment."

On another note, Company plans to close the acquisition of the majority interest in the 400-acre mining claims before the end of this month and will provide an update to our shareholders next week.

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com) primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value. PHI Group also provides M&A and consulting services through its wholly owned subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc. (www.phicapitalholdings.com)

Safe Harbor

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.