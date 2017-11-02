Phil Seng to Keynote Meat Industry Hall of Fame "Class of 2017" Induction Ceremony

TROY, MI--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Philip M. Seng, the recently retired president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) and an inaugural member of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame, will deliver the keynote address during the Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony and Dinner on the evening of January 29, 2018, at the Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta. The 2018 induction ceremony precedes the opening day of the 2018 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), the largest gathering of the meat and poultry industries in North America. The 2018 IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

Mr. Seng managed USMEF operations worldwide, directing strategies and priorities in international programs, research, technical services, industry relations and global communications. He also served as the primary spokesman for USMEF and other exporting interests to government and private entities.

He joined the USMEF staff as their Asian Director in 1982 and became the vice president of international programs in 1988. He was named president and chief executive officer in January 1990. Mr. Seng served four terms as the president of International Meat Secretariat and was the only American ever to serve in that capacity. He also was president of the Japan-American Society in Colorado, and has served on the President's Agricultural Policy Advisory Council in Washington.

Mr. Seng, a leading voice and advocate for the international meat trade during the last 35 years, was inducted into the inaugural class of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2009, and was recognized in 2016 by The National Provisioner as one of 25 icons who made a significant impact on industry since 1991.

"The incoming Hall of Fame Class of 2017 is a reflection of the talented, innovative and dedicated leaders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the continued strength and growth of the meat and poultry industry," said NAMI president and CEO Barry Carpenter. "These individuals have set the highest standards of service, professionalism and ethics, and their work is an example that other industry professionals should seek to emulate."

Tickets to attend the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner are $250 each. A special reserved table seating of eight is $2,000. They are available by contacting Meat Industry Hall of Fame president Chuck Jolley at (913) 205-3791 or Chuck@MeatIndustryHallofFame.com or with your IPPE registration.