Philippe Cothier Joins Avascent as Senior Executive Advisor

Experienced executive will support the strategy and analytics consulting firm's continued growth in Europe

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Avascent, the leading global aerospace, defense and government consultancy, is pleased to announce that Philippe Cothier has joined its Paris-based operations as a Senior Executive Advisor.

Mr. Cothier brings more than 30 years of high-level experience in the aerospace and defense sector, combining deep expertise and knowledge of the European industrial landscape with a sophisticated understanding of today's most pressing business challenges. With degrees from INSEAD, MIT, and Ecole Polytechnique, Mr. Cothier has worked in government with the French Ministry of Defense, in industry with MATRA, and as a strategy consultant with McKinsey. Mr. Cothier also serves as the honorary chairman of Centre d'étude et de prospective stratégique (CEPS), an independent think tank focused on issues of technology, finance, industrial development and global security.

Based in Paris, Mr. Cothier will work with Avascent's European clients on issues ranging from global strategies to major program captures and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Cothier joins Avascent as it continues to grow its business in Europe and beyond. With offices in Washington, DC, Paris, London, and Ottawa, as well as teams in Poland and Japan, Avascent serves clients in industry, finance and government through rigorous, fact-based analysis, deep sector knowledge, and pragmatic solutions. Avascent has long recognized that today's aerospace and defense markets will become increasingly global, requiring both an understanding of local conditions as well as an international perspective.

"We are immensely pleased to have Philippe join the Avascent team," commented Steve Irwin, president of Avascent. "In addition to his keen knowledge of the French and broader European aerospace environment, Philippe brings a strategic perspective that is invaluable in these highly uncertain times."

"It is a pleasure to work with Avascent," noted Mr. Cothier. "Their ability to derive clear, actionable insights for clients from a deep understanding of the dominant trends shaping today's environment is just amazing," Mr. Cothier commented.

Avascent is the leading strategy consulting and analytics firm serving clients operating in government-driven markets. Working with corporate leaders and financial investors, Avascent delivers sophisticated, fact-based solutions in the areas of strategic growth, value capture, and mergers and acquisitions support. With deep sector expertise, analytically rigorous consulting methodologies, and a uniquely flexible service model, Avascent provides clients with the insights and advice they need to succeed in dynamic customer environments. To find out more about Avascent, visit: avascent.com or europe.avascent.com.