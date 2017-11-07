Phillip Petrella joins HelloWorld as Vice President of Client Leadership

New hire represents HelloWorld's continued investment in senior talent as demand for client solutions exhibits robust growth

SOUTHFIELD, MI--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - HelloWorld, the leading digital marketing solutions provider for the world's largest brands, is pleased to announce the hire of Phillip Petrella as Vice President, Client Leadership. With more than 14 years of experience within Manufacturer Sales, Consumer Activation and Marketing Services, Petrella will lead client relationships for HelloWorld's work within regulated industries. He will act as a senior partner, managing and growing client relationships, while working closely with HelloWorld account services, strategy and analytics teams to develop innovative consumer acquisition, engagement and retention solutions. Petrella will report to HelloWorld EVP and Chief Client Officer, Chris Wayman.

Phillip has an extensive background in media and consumer sales attribution for CPG, retail and regulated industries. Combined with his proven track record as a growth leader, Phillip is well positioned as a strategic partner providing performance marketing solutions that increase the value of the customer portfolio through valuable brand-to-consumer interactions. Prior to HelloWorld, Phillip served as Group Director at Catalina Marketing where he managed the Enterprise go-to-market responsibilities with Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Alcon and Tata Global Beverage. Before that, Phillip started his sales career at Altria as a Territory Sales Manager out of Cincinnati, OH.

"Phil's consumer activation and lifecycle marketing expertise combined with deep knowledge of regulated industries brings highly relevant capabilities as brands seek more effective marketing solutions." said Chris Wayman, EVP and Chief Client Officer at HelloWorld. "He possesses the experience and skills needed to deepen our client relationships, is passionate about his work, and embodies HelloWorld team values as a strong client services culture. When taken together, this makes him a great addition to the HelloWorld Client Leadership Team.

