Phillips 66 Chooses Medgate EHS Solution

Diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company to replace legacy software with Medgate Industrial Hygiene Suite

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Medgate, the global leader in providing enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) risk management solutions, announced it has been selected by Phillips 66 for their industrial hygiene (IH) automation and data management needs.

Medgate's advanced Industrial Hygiene software suite (http://www.medgate.com/software/industrial-hygiene/) -- part of Medgate's integrated enterprise-grade EHS software platform -- enables industrial hygienists to effectively identify hazards and mitigate risks to promote a healthy work environment. Developed by Medgate's own certified industrial hygienists (CIHs) with input from respected IH leaders at Medgate client companies, the Medgate IH suite responds intuitively and effectively to the unique requirements of industrial hygienists. By using Medgate, industrial hygienists will not only productively and proactively manage IH data, but will be empowered to clearly demonstrate the value of industrial hygiene within their organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phillips 66 to the Medgate family and we expect that more oil and gas companies will follow suit," Medgate President Mark Wallace said. "Many in the industry that were early adopters to software solutions are now looking to partner with Medgate as a market leader committed to a roadmap of continuous improvement and an extensible EHS platform. We heard from Phillips 66 that Medgate's agile approach to continuous innovation and deep domain expertise impressed the team and contributed to their decision."

About Phillips 66 (www.phillips66.com)

Phillips 66 is a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Texas with operations in the United States and several other countries, spanning three continents. The company is divided into four businesses: Midstream, Refining, Chemicals and Marketing & Specialties which cover 14,000 employees.

About Medgate (www.medgate.com)

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHS risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, and safety is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHS risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.