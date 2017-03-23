Philly's 20Nine Sweeps Creative Awards

Small Conshohocken-Based Firm Wins 15 Total Awards at Annual Philadelphia Art Directors Awards Gala and Philadelphia Ad Club

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - National and international brands seldom turn to Philadelphia-area creative agencies with their challenges. But, one Philly-area firm -- Conshohocken, PA-based 20Nine -- has not only made itself a respected home for numerous national brands; it has won more awards for its work than anyone else in the region and continues to be recognized for its creativity by its peers.

Despite being a 20-person firm and conducting business outside of a major city, 20Nine won 15 major awards that were voted on by its peers on February 23 at the Art Directors Club of Philadelphia, and March 2, at the Ad Club of Philadelphia.

20Nine has received more awards from the ADCP than any other creative firm in the region in recent years. This includes large and small agencies, some of which are eight-to-ten times its size. This year's awards included:

ADCP Louix Awards

Ambient/Environmental (small scale): Safian & Rudolph, You & Me Bench

Branding Campaign, Consumer: Pinbox 3000

Campaign Microsite: Lifeworks Microsite

Editorial/Print Advertising (Ad Campaign): Fluent Print Campaign

Logo Design: Fluent Logo

Stunts/Guerrilla: Safian & Rudolph, You & Me bench

Web Banner Ads: Fluent Web Banner Ads

Website Consumer: Magpie

Silver Addy Awards

Consumer Website: Magpie Website

Website Takeover: Fluent Campaign

Packaging: EJ Gallo, Double Entendre

Event: Fluent Launch Party

Stationery Package: Staff Geek

Business to Business Website: Staff Geek

Advertising Industry Self Promotion: 20Nine Skateboards

"There's so much great work being produced from the many edgy firms in this market now, and these firms are all competing on a national level. So, we're very excited to be part of the region's creative growth, and terribly honored to receive this recognition," said Greg Ricciardi, Founder and CEO of 20Nine. "We've been able to punch above our weight for years thanks to the hard work put in by the creative professionals on our team. Together, we've developed a culture that rewards top execution, and I know we've managed to get the attention of many folks in New York because I hear from them directly," said Ricciardi.

20Nine has managed rebrands and creative campaigns for many national and internationally recognized companies, including Miller-Coors, Constellation Brands, Accenture, prominent NYC-based technology providers such as Sizmek, Tremor Video, Cofactor, MediaMath, and Fluent, Bellevue, Washington-based AudienceScience. 20Nine also works with The Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ and Zonoff, producing creative work that is viewed every day all over the US.

"We've had a great run, and we all feel like we're just getting started," said Ricciardi. "We stand on the shoulders of the great creative shops that have produced solid work in this market and delivered it on an international stage for generations."

About 20Nine

20Nine's professionals are a highly collaborative and caffeinated group of brand strategists, writers, designers, technologists, and insight gatherers committed to creating charismatic brands, products, services and experiences that stand out and stand for something important in the minds of our clients' audiences. Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA and with offices in New York, 20Nine's clients are consumer and B2B brands doing business around the world. For more information, please visit: www.20Nine.com