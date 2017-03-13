PHM Unaware Of Any Material Change

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PHM), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, announces that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.