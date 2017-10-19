Phocas Software Earns 24 Top-ranking Positions in the World's Largest Survey of Business Intelligence End Users

RENO, NV and COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Phocas Software, a business intelligence software company, today announced it has earned 24 top-rankings in the global BARC BI Survey 17, scoring higher than Tableau, Qlik Sense, QlikView, Microsoft Power BI, and IBM Cognos BI across several top KPIs. The BARC BI Survey 17 rates BI vendors across 29 KPIs to determine a provider's impact on the marketplace.

Phocas finished on top or as leading vendor in KPIs highly valued by customers, including Business Benefits, Customer Satisfaction, Recommendation, Ease of Use, Customer Experience, Mobile BI, Product Satisfaction and Self Service. For a complete Phocas highlights report, download the document at PhocasSoftware.com.

Just over 3,000 users of business intelligence software responded in the Survey, which includes an unparalleled level of user feedback on 42 business intelligence tools and solutions.

"These results reflect what the team at Phocas continues to build on," said Myles Glashier, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Phocas. "We're 100 percent 'phocassed' on delivering business benefits for our customers, making BI easy for non-technical people, and delivering industry solutions; not generic tools."

Glashier added, "BI is not a plug-and-play software. It needs to integrate with other databases and large datasets. We are developing ways for Phocas to be easier to get up and running and to apply in flexible, useful and extended ways that improve decision-making and planning. Phocas customers can still go from beginner to expert in a matter of hours, and we're incredibly proud to be unrivalled in customer satisfaction in this year's BARC survey."

Benefits beyond the basics

In the Business Benefits KPI, Phocas shows it provides BI solutions that customers use to great effect.

Founder and CEO of BARC, Dr. Carsten Bange, said, "Perfection in this KPI is telling of Phocas' commitment to helping customers improve data quality, make better decisions, get reports faster, increase revenues and reduce costs."

Phocas stands out in Customer Satisfaction and Recommendation

Phocas is top-ranked in the 'Customer Satisfaction' KPI, and according to Dr. Bange, "After four years of performing well in this KPI, it is no surprise that Phocas scores a 9.7/10 this year, setting the bar way above the average."

Customer Satisfaction takes into account five other KPIs, all of which had Phocas in the leader or top rank positions in its peer groups.

Customers recommend Phocas

When it comes to Recommendation, Phocas customers are eager to spread the word with a significant amount of new business coming through referrals. It demonstrates that users see Phocas as integral to their organization's success.

Added Dr. Bange, "Customers' willingness to recommend Phocas is telling of its success and well-maintained reputation among manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and retail businesses."

Keeping Phocas simple

Phocas aims to offer customers more than an out-of-the-box tool. Users can expect a solution tailored to their needs, and highly usable by anyone in the organization. Its Ease of Use means non-technical people can access and analyze data without the need for IT specialists.

Compared to the BI Survey average, customers chose Phocas more often for its Ease of Use and experienced fewer problems than customers using other products.

According to Dr. Bange, "Phocas is designed to empower everyday business users whether they are on the road or factory floors. Dashboards are easy to read, and any user can drill down to see the underlying data and make fact-based business decisions."

A focus on service and support

Customer feedback confirms Phocas as the top-ranked product in the Vendor Support KPI in the Data Discovery-focused and Americas-focused vendor peer group.

Phocas offers a variety of training options to help meet customer's individual needs, as well as many free online resources, and a support desk for more advanced questions.

Other KPIs critical to Phocas' success include Mobile BI; Customer Experience; Product Satisfaction, and Self Service.

Glashier said, "Phocas continues to lead the way in Self Service, empowering all users within a business, not just IT specialists and spreadsheet experts. Phocas provides excellent self-service capabilities, particularly for mid-market organizations in manufacturing, supply and retail."

Customer feedback gave Phocas a score of 9.3 for Self Service, which is well above the average.

"The high scores from customers for these KPIs give Phocas a strong position in each of its competitive peer groups," Dr. Bange said.

About Phocas

Phocas Software helps thousands of manufacturing, distribution and retail customers across North America, the UK, Europe and Australia turn their company data into results. Everything about Phocas business intelligence software is designed for ease-of-use, from easy-to-read dashboards to its renowned lightning-fast grid, allowing users to drill deep into underlying customer, product, geographic data and financial data.

Phocas goes well beyond turning raw data into charts and graphics, helping users understand the data that makes their businesses tick. Phocas maintains a 98 percent customer retention rate. For more information, visit www.phocassoftware.com.

About The BI Survey 17

The BI Survey 17 was conducted by BARC from March 2017 to June 2017. Altogether, 3,066 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 42 leading business intelligence tools across 29 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience and competitiveness. For more information, go to www.bi-survey.com.