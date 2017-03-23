Phoenix Bankruptcy Attorney Offers Advice for How to Re-Establish With Good Credit After Bankruptcy -- Oswalt Law Group

SOURCE: Oswalt Law Group
March 23, 2017 14:45 ET
PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Phoenix-based bankruptcy firm The Oswalt Law Group is offering advice to Arizonans on how to re-establish themselves with good credit after going through the personal bankruptcy process.
"Re-establishing yourself with good credit should be priority number one after you've been discharged from your debt responsibilities," explained one Oswalt Law Group attorney. "While it's true that you'll probably have to pay higher interest rates while the bankruptcy stays on your credit report, rest assured that it's not the end of the world."
Steps to Re-Establishing Good Credit
About Oswalt Law Group: With offices in Phoenix, Tempe and Peoria, The Oswalt Law Group provides professional legal financial advice to Arizonans facing crippling debt. For information about strategies for reducing and eliminating debt, visit statewidebankruptcy.com or call (602) 225-2222.
Contact Information:Oswalt Law Group300 West Clarendon, Suite 290 Phoenix, AZ 85013602.225.2222
Contact Information:Oswalt Law Group300 West Clarendon, Suite 290 Phoenix, AZ 85013602.225.2222
See all RSS Newsfeeds