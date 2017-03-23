Phoenix-Based DUI Law Firm Shares Tips For How to Act If You're Questioned by Police For Suspicion of DUI

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Just days after Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI), The Oswalt Law Group of Phoenix is providing Arizonans with advice on how to act during interactions with police officers.

According to reports, Parry berated police officers with personal insults and profanities while being arrested for DUI.

"It was a textbook case of how not to behave if you're arrested by the police," said one attorney with The Oswalt Law Group of Phoenix. "Saying anything beyond confirming your name is a huge mistake. You have the right to remain silent, and it's definitely in your best interest to exercise that right."

Tips To Remember For Answering Questions From Police Officers

Stay calm.

Most people panic the moment an officer asks a question. Any statement given during this time is a potential disaster because of unclear thinking triggered by increased heart rate and breathing.

Asking questions is an attempt to gather further evidence.

Beyond confirming your name, further questions should be met with this simple and easy-to-remember reply: "I have nothing to say officer; I'd like to speak with my attorney." Keep in mind that any statement made to the police will be written into the official incident report, and there are no guarantees that the statement will be written verbatim.

Do not consent to taking a field sobriety test.

Field sobriety tests are unreliable, and Arizona motorists are under no legal obligation to take one.

Arizona was recently named as the toughest state in the U.S. in terms of enforcement of DUI laws.

