Phoenix-Based DUI Law Firm Shares Tips For How to Act If You're Questioned by Police For Suspicion of DUI

SOURCE: Oswalt Law Group
March 23, 2017 14:48 ET
PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Just days after Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI), The Oswalt Law Group of Phoenix is providing Arizonans with advice on how to act during interactions with police officers.
According to reports, Parry berated police officers with personal insults and profanities while being arrested for DUI.
"It was a textbook case of how not to behave if you're arrested by the police," said one attorney with The Oswalt Law Group of Phoenix. "Saying anything beyond confirming your name is a huge mistake. You have the right to remain silent, and it's definitely in your best interest to exercise that right."
Tips To Remember For Answering Questions From Police Officers
Arizona was recently named as the toughest state in the U.S. in terms of enforcement of DUI laws. That's why you need legal representation if you've been charged with DUI in Arizona. For information about DUI laws specific to Arizona, visit oswaltlawyers.com or call (602) 225-2222.
About Oswalt Law Group: With offices in Phoenix, Tempe and Peoria, The Oswalt Law Group provides professional criminal representation for those who are charged with all types of offenses, including DUI, homicide, theft, sexual offenses and fraud. The firm is dedicated to providing aggressive and quality representation regardless of the charges made.
Contact Information:Oswalt Law Group300 West Clarendon, Suite 290 Phoenix, AZ 85013602.225.2222
Contact Information:Oswalt Law Group300 West Clarendon, Suite 290 Phoenix, AZ 85013602.225.2222
See all RSS Newsfeeds