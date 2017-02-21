Phoenix-Based DUI Law Firm Shares Tips for Highway and Traffic Safety -- Oswalt Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - In light of a just-released study revealing statistically that young millennial (19-24) drivers engage in the most dangerous activity behind the wheel, attorneys with The Oswalt Law Group of Phoenix are providing Arizonans information about how to stay safer on the roads and highways.

In their report, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of young millennials took part in at least one instance of risky driving behavior over the previous month. The behaviors included texting while driving, traveling 10-15 miles per hour faster than posted speed limits, running traffic signals and being under the influence of marijuana while driving.

However, one Oswalt attorney was quick to point out that risky driving behavior is not exclusive to young millennials. "Before we point fingers, it's important to emphasize that AAA's study found that drivers from all age groups have engaged in at least some risky driving behaviors in the last 30 days," the attorney said.

The AAA study comes on the heels of recent news that traffic fatalities jumped by more than 10 percent in 2016. "Data that was used for that story also revealed that the seemingly safe and easy-to-navigate rural roads are actually more dangerous because drivers on them tend to travel at higher speeds and are less likely to use their seatbelt," said the Oswalt attorney.

To lessen the chances of drivers being involved in vehicle accidents, The Oswalt Law Group offers these proactive efforts:

Avoid cell phone use while driving -- even if you have a hands-free device

Take breaks during long trips to stay well-rested

Selecting and relying upon a designated driver who has had no alcohol

Always making sure everyone -- including you and passengers in the back -- are wearing seatbelts

If you're injured by someone else in a vehicle accident, you may have grounds for a personal injury lawsuit. For information about DUI and personal injury laws specific to Arizona, visit oswaltlawyers.com or call (602) 225-2222.

About Oswalt Law Group: With offices in Phoenix, Tempe and Peoria, The Oswalt Law Group provides professional criminal representation for those who are charged with all types of offenses, including DUI, homicide, theft, sexual offenses and fraud. The firm is dedicated to providing aggressive and quality representation regardless of the charges made.