Phoenix Gold Revolutionizes a 30 Year Iconic Brand

New Logo Unveiled at CES Marking a Brand Transformation

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Booth #5220, North Hall: Phoenix Gold, manufacturer of high performance audio systems, today at CES, unveiled a highly anticipated new brand identity. This new identity, including logo re-design, signals the beginning of a total brand transformation. For over 30 years, Phoenix Gold has stood behind its brand promise to deliver The Gold Standard in Sound, engineering products for the musically savvy audiophiles. This new direction maintains that legacy of what has always been an iconic brand in the high performance audio space, and supports the evolution of who the new Phoenix Gold is. In 2017, the brand vision isn't the only thing changing, the entire Phoenix Gold amplifier product line will be re-launching, with improved technology delivering better quality sound and power.

"This brand transformation marks an exciting time for Phoenix Gold and the audiophile community," said Rebecca Fournie, Global Marketing Manager for Phoenix Gold and Stinger. "Phoenix Gold has a rich history, and a passionate following. When developing the new logo and identity, we wanted to throw homage to the iconic Phoenix Gold, but also represent the future of the product line, appealing to the core PG customer, serious audiophiles who have a refined taste in sound systems. Our new brand narrative symbolizes not just the spirit of Phoenix Gold, but also the spirit of the close-knit community of Phoenix Gold fans, who are so important to the future of the brand."

The second piece of Phoenix Gold's big reveal comes with the introduction of the latest additions to their line of high quality audio products: the new SX2 and Ti3 amplifiers, and a digital sound processor, the DSP8.8. "Today, with '90s nostalgia at its height, it's the perfect time to bring back Phoenix Gold's aesthetics from that era. The retro styled amps expertly blend Phoenix Gold's newly rebranded modern vibes with stylistic influences from vintage 1990s audio equipment. Our shift in product is not only an ode to the legacy that Phoenix Gold has maintained over the decades, but it's also a solid tech advancement that separates the brand from others in the market," explains Kevin Kuenzie, Senior Product Manager for Phoenix Gold and Stinger.

Phoenix Gold's full range of SX2 and Ti3 amplifiers, along with its DSP8.8, are on display at CES, North Hall Booth 5220, with highly anticipated launches coming in Q1 and Q2.

Phoenix Gold is a premier manufacturer of high-end mobile audio products, featuring award winning amplifiers, speakers, processors and subwoofers for audiophiles who are serious about the sound of their music. Since 1985, Phoenix Gold has dared to be different, never afraid to take chances with product design, engineering and innovation. Phoenix Gold is constantly exploring new technologies, driven to elevate the standard of excellence. For decades, Phoenix Gold has been one of the most respected and well known manufacturers of high-end mobile audio products. Today, every Phoenix Gold component upholds the legacy, incorporating unique technologies that are the direct result of ongoing innovation. Our product line is the result of a continued dedication to our key values of performance, innovation, quality, and excellence.

About AAMP

Global Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology; developing vehicle safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, rear seat entertainment and navigation under Rosen, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and radio replacement while retaining factory features and functionality under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.