Phoenix Software Joins Forces with ORIIUM and Druva to Ensure Recovery of Data for Office 365 Environments

Leading provider of Office 365 to UK public sector further expands data availability and management portfolio

SUNNYVALE, CA and YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Phoenix Software, one of the largest Microsoft Office 365 providers in the UK, today announced it will be working with ORIIUM and Druva to support its customers in protecting data created in cloud applications. Together with ORIIUM's CX:inSync, which is powered by Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and information management, Phoenix Software will provide customers across the local government, education, healthcare and housing association sectors with full data recovery and archiving for Office 365 environments.

For Phoenix Software, the CX:inSync solution provides automated data protection for any and all files created using Office 365, providing archiving and recovery from data corruption, deletion and ransomware attacks. This data is securely replicated into ORIIUM's managed public cloud service, which efficiently stores the data within the UK, aiding businesses in aligning to regional data sovereignty regulations.

"CX:inSync provides companies with a simple and effective way to protect the data that employees create, regardless of the device they use or where data is created. As more staff are mobile or use a variety of devices during their regular work patterns, CX:inSync can ensure that the data they create remains protected and secure. We're delighted we can help Phoenix Software deliver the best cloud-based data protection solutions in the UK," commented Chris Kiaie, Managing Director at ORIIUM.

"Cloud applications like Office 365 are essential work tools at our customers, but the data that these applications create has to be treated securely over time. Our clients need to augment their cloud apps to protect against issues like ransomware and ensure that data protection rules are followed automatically. The CX:inSync service ensures our customers can collect data from these applications and securely preserve it in sovereign UK-based cloud locations," commented Johnny Ellis, Sales and Marketing Director at Phoenix Software.

"Public sector organisations across the UK deal with sensitive data on a regular basis -- all of this information has to be stored and protected over time. These organisations will also have to manage those records in accordance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation when it comes into force in May 2018," commented Rick Powles, Regional VP, EMEA at Druva. "The partnership with Phoenix Software and ORIIUM will make it easier for public sector organisations who have been rapidly adopting cloud applications to better comply with these critical regulations."

ORIIUM's CX:inSync solution is designed to provide organisations with a secure way to back up, protect and archive critical data from endpoint devices such as laptops and mobiles, cloud applications and from remote office servers. This simplifies the management side for IT staff, optimises network performance and reduces the cost to protect and manage data over time.

To learn more about the Druva partnership programme, visit https://www.druva.com/partner-program/.

To find out how to leverage the Druva Platform for Managed Service Providers, please visit https://www.druva.com/msp-partner-program/.

Note to Editors

About Phoenix Software Limited

Phoenix Software is one of the UK's leading providers end-to-end IT solutions including software licensing, Software Asset Management and IT services such as end user computing and cloud solutions. Headquartered in York, Phoenix has an annual turnover of £150m and employs more than 150 people.

Phoenix Software's expert understanding of software licensing, coupled with the insight and innovation of its IT solutions specialists, means that it is perfectly placed to advise customers on every aspect of their IT strategy from procurement and deployment through to software licence management and compliance.

Phoenix has embraced the current IT technologies and helps its customers deliver workforce mobility, mobile device security, increased productivity, licence management and world-class IT security -- on-premise, in the cloud or via a mix of the two. Its aim is to enable customers to achieve their business goals by establishing the right IT strategy for their specific budget and business requirements.

To meet the dynamic needs of today's modern world, organisations require a wide range of software and hardware solutions. With an ever-growing number of vendors and manufacturers presenting their offerings, choosing and procuring the right technology is becoming increasingly complex. That's where Phoenix Software can continue to help.

www.phoenixs.co.uk

About ORIIUM

ORIIUM is a Channel-only IT business delivering a range of data management services including consultancy, support, cloud and managed services. The highly skilled and award winning team provides customers with expert led solutions. Founded by Managing Director Chris Kiaie (Young Director of the Year -- Yorkshire Business Leaders), the company employs over 50 people nationwide and has enjoyed significant growth over the last 5 years winning a string of awards including Deloitte UK Tech Fast 50, Santander Breakthrough and Yorkshire Business Leaders.

http://www.oriium.com

About Druva

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at http://www.druva.com and join the conversation at twitter.com/druvainc.