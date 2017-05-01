Phoseon Technology Announces New Channel Partner for Spain and Portugal

E. Vila Projects & Supplies S.L. to Distribute Phoseon Products

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Phoseon Technology, the leader in UV LED curing solutions, today announced an agreement with E. Vila Projects & Supplies S.L., which has more than 15 years of engineering experience developing custom systems, to distribute Phoseon products and LED solutions in Spain and Portugal.

With this relationship, E. Vila Projects will bundle value-added services to meet various UV curing requirements using Phoseon LED technology. E. Vila Projects will offer UV system analysis, design and fabrication of power distribution, controls and mechanical interfaces tailored to clients' application requirements.

"As the demand for UV LED technology grows in the industrial market, to improve performance and lower system costs, E. Vila has the capabilities to provide integration services in a comprehensive and timely manner," said Rob Karsten, Phoseon's EMEA Director of Sales.

"We are excited to partner with Phoseon to bring our customers the reliable and innovative LED curing technology," said Jose Luis Molina, Executive VP at E. Vila Projects. "With this partnership, we can provide our customers a product with proven quality for their application needs."

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

About E. Vila Projects & Supplies S.L.

E. Vila Projects & Supplies S.L., under the registered brand E. Vila Projects, is an engineering company of global solutions using the technology of infrared emitters, ultraviolet radiance and quartz products. E. Vila Projects was created in 2008 and the staff with more than 15 years of experience in developing tailor made solutions for clients across a range of industries including, plastics, labelling, automotive, aviation, research centers, universities and graphic industries, among others.