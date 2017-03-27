Phoseon Technology to Discuss LED Curing Solutions at the Allnex UV/EB Technical Conference 2017

Attend the conference to learn more about LED curing for coating applications

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Phoseon Regional Sales Manager, Mike Higgins, will discuss the latest UV LED curing solutions for coating applications at the upcoming Allnex UV/EB Technical Conference event in Charlotte, NC. Come hear Mr Higgins to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a perfect fit for coating applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management. Users of Phoseon LED curing systems can process a variety of materials, including thin and heat-sensitive substrates, at maximum production speeds with low-input power.

Mr. Higgins will provide educational LED background material as well as lead panel discussions for LED Markets, Energy Consumption and Trends in the UV Curing Market. He will also be discussing LED Retrofits. "Many customers are interested in LED but are unable to purchase a new printing press or coating machine," said Mr. Higgins. "Given the compact size, light weight and versatility of LED curing lamps, it is possible to retrofit your existing machine. This presentation will provide an overview of the options available to retrofit your existing machine with LED curing. From one to multiple curing stations, there are a variety of options available to those interested in upgrading existing equipment."

Allnex UV/EB Technical Conference will take place at the Renaissance Charlotte Southpark Hotel on April 26-27 in Charlotte, NC. Presentations will include the basics of Ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) energy-cured coatings and resins, low-energy curing and LED curing.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.