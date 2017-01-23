Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Curing Solutions at IMI - Ink Jet Printing 2017

Visit the Phoseon exhibit to learn more about LED curing for ink jet applications

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for ink jet printing applications at the upcoming IMI - Ink Jet Printing 2017 event in Orlando, Florida on February 1-3. Visit the Phoseon exhibit to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a perfect fit for ink jet printing applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management. Users of Phoseon LED curing systems can process a variety of materials (including thin and heat-sensitive substrates) at maximum production speeds with low-input power.

While at the booth, learn more about Phoseon's new FireEdge™ FE400 light source for UV LED ink jet printing applications. The small form factor, air-cooled products deliver up to 8W/cm² peak irradiance and come equipped with Phoseon's patented TargetCure™ technology that delivers precise, stable and consistent curing. In addition, the ink jet-ready FE400 employs patented WhisperCool™ technology which offers a low noise solution with increased UV output.

"The FireEdge FE400 offers greater flexibility since it can be used for both full-cure and pinning applications," said Joe Becker, Product Marketing Manager of Phoseon Technology. "Customers will have the ability control intensity to a wider range of power levels, and scale to any size for easy integration."

During Session 4 of the show, Ron Heidebrecht, Phoseon's Regional Sales Manager, will discuss the challenges of digital printing and ink migration on food packaging. Ron will focus on the importance of selecting the appropriate light source to guarantee consistency, output uniformity and repeatability.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications. As the world leader in UV LED curing, Phoseon provides patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific solutions. The Company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

