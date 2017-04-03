Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Curing Solutions at InPrint USA

Visit the Phoseon booth 1324 to learn more about LED curing for printing applications

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for printing applications at the upcoming InPrint USA event in Orlando, FL. Visit the Phoseon exhibit, booth number 1324, to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a perfect fit for printing applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management. Users of Phoseon LED curing systems can process a variety of materials, including thin and heat-sensitive substrates, at maximum production speeds with low-input power.

InPrint USA will take place at the Orange County Convention Center on April 25-27 in Orlando, FL. It will showcase a wide variety of industry-related equipment for label, screen and inkjet printers, manufacturing machinery, drying and curing equipment associated with this sector. This show is co-located with ICE USA 2017.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

