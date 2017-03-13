Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Curing Solutions at LOPEC

Visit the Phoseon booth (B0/402) to learn more about LED curing for printed electronics

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Phoseon will showcase the latest LED curing solutions for printed electronics at the upcoming LOPEC 2017 Conference in Munich, Germany. At booth number B0/402, Phoseon will exhibit a full range of air-cooled light sources for screen or inkjet printed electronics and electronics coatings applications. Phoseon offers the widest UV output power in the industry: from lowest (40mW/cm²) to highest (16W/cm²). TargetCure™ allows for meeting the tightest process specifications and eliminates thermal impacts such as environmental temperature shifts, warm up effects and power decreases over life time. For large area curing applications, such as in OLED or display manufacturing, Phoseon will display the scalable air-cooled FJ800 light source.

LOPEC, Large-area, Organic & Printed Electronics Convention, is the leading trade fair for the printed electronics industry. The event will take place March 29-30 in Munich, Germany. The event showcases current trends, presents innovative products, highlights new market opportunities for the electronics industry and helps foster the development of new materials, manufacturing technologies and applications.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world lader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132828/Images/phoseon_firejet-c96b7f5eea969c2a9e3714e62771d92d.jpg