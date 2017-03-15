Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Curing Solutions at the European Coatings Show

Visit the Phoseon booth 5-140 to learn more about LED curing for coating applications

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for coating applications at the upcoming European Coatings Show event in Nuremberg, Germany. Visit the Phoseon exhibit, Hall 5 / Stand 5-140, to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a perfect fit for industrial coating applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management. Users of Phoseon LED curing systems can process a variety of materials, including thin and heat-sensitive substrates, at maximum production speeds with low-input power.

The European Coatings Show will take place April 4-6 at the Exhibition Center in Nuremberg, Germany. It will showcase innovations in paint and coatings. Every two years, the formulators of paint, coatings, adhesives, sealants, additives, printing inks or construction chemical products, industrial processors and representatives from science and research discuss the latest developments in the coatings market.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

