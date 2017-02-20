Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Solutions for Life Sciences at Pittcon 2017

Visit the Phoseon booth to learn more about LED solutions for life sciences applications

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Phoseon will showcase the latest LED solutions for life sciences applications at the upcoming Pittcon 2017 event in Chicago, IL. Visit us on booth 5004 to learn how Phoseon Technology brings its leadership in LED light sources to molecular absorption applications.

LED technology is a perfect fit for life sciences applications due to the compact size, stable output, immediate operation and long lifetime. Users of Phoseon LED solutions can cover a variety of wavelengths while taking advantage of the superior performance and reliability technology.

Pittcon is the world's leading annual conference and exposition on laboratory science taking place this year. Stop by booth 5004 to discover why Phoseon is the premier partner to solve new challenges in life sciences instruments, healthcare, and advanced imaging.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

