Higher intensity plus a small, full cure form factor

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Phoseon Technology increases the peak intensity of the FireJet™ FJ100 LED curing solution by 50%, up to 12W/cm2.

The FireJet FJ100 provides an ideal combination of size and power for space constrained environments requiring high intensity curing performance. With WhisperCool™ technology and TargetCure™ technology, the FJ100 provides reliable, consistent performance at a quiet operating level.

Joe Becker, Product Marketing Manager at Phoseon Technology says, "Customers value the performance and quiet operation of the FJ100 in a small form factor. Adding WhisperCool and TargetCure technology further enhances the value of a great product."

The FireJet line of air-cooled UV LED curing lamps is aimed primarily at UV Inkjet wide format systems and is capable of curing at the highest speeds for small, medium and grand format digital printing systems. It's also ideal for many large single pass UV inkjet and wood coating applications.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.

