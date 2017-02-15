Phoseon Technology Increases Power and Performance of Its Most Powerful, LED Curing Solution

Ideal for applications requiring the highest UV curing requirements

HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Phoseon Technology announced today the release of the updated FireLine™ FL400 LED curing solution, which increases the power of the LED unit by 25% -- up to 24W/cm².

The FireLine FL400 is designed for the most demanding printing, coatings and adhesive curing applications and is now available with increased performance. The solution is scalable to support custom length options, and offers exceptional optical uniformity for consistent and reliable curing for the most demanding industrial printing applications.

Joe Becker, Product Marketing Manager at Phoseon Technology says, "Customers continue to ask for higher performance solutions for increased throughput. The more powerful FireLine FL400 offers customers a scalable, IP54 compliant solution with higher performance for jobs requiring high UV output."

The FireLine FL400 is part of the FireLine family -- water-cooled UV LED curing lamps with uses in a wide variety of web/conveyor based UV curing applications. The FireLine architecture is designed to allow the scalable systems to be built up to two meters in length.

