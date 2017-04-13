Photographer Anne Barlinckhoff's 'Strength Africa' Solo Exhibition Launches at the Quin April 20

Co-Curated by DK Johnston and Hyland Mather

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - The Quin, located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, welcomes the inspiring Dutch photographer Anne Barlinckhoff on April 20th for the launch of her solo exhibition 'Strength Africa,' co-curated by DK Johnston and Hyland Mather. Barlinckhoff displays both a remarkable eye for detail and the ability to build trust with her subjects, attributes that have already earned the young artist an avid following worldwide. The exhibition, on view in public spaces within the Quin through May, highlights large works selected from the artist's recent travels through West Africa. Strength Africa focuses on intimate portraits that have become a hallmark of her work.

Barlinckhoff has been published in Vogue Italia, Dazed & Confused, Nowness, and Blink Magazine among others, and has exhibited in the USA, South Africa, Australia and across Europe. Born in 1989, Anne Barlinckhoff graduated from the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam with a Bachelor's in Fine Arts, and lives and works in both Europe and Africa.

In describing Barlinckhoff's work from West Africa, Vogue Italia wrote that, "This series of work expresses openness and intimacy as much as physical beauty," noting that the series offers "images of high visual and narrative contrast, as well as a newfound vulnerability."

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, commented, "We're honored to highlight Anne's work as part of our Quin Arts program. At its best, travel offers striking moments of inspiration -- and Anne has captured remarkable and moving images from her own travels that I know will resonate with our guests and with visitors."

Co-curator Hyland Mather added, "Anne has long been intrigued by the varied countries of Africa and their people. Her series in West Africa, so close to skin of her subjects, offers an exploration of the beauty of the everyday, an exploration of the ordinary. Her courage to take this intimate approach as she travels through these countries has produced extraordinary results."

The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide. For more information on Quin Arts, visit www.thequinhotel.com. Information on pre-show sales is available by emailing DKJ@concllc.com.

About The Quin

The Quin, New York City's quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the QA, who curate each guest's New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana®, and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or http://www.theQuinhotel.com.

About Quin Arts

The Quin Arts program makes art and its creators accessible, intimately connecting guests with New York culture and its creative community through a bi-monthly exhibition series, interactive artist salons, a remarkable permanent collection, and special features such as a 15-foot high abstract video art wall. Curated by DK Johnston, previous exhibits include Light Waves by award-winning photographer Robert Malmberg, Creative Chaos, a vibrant collection of large-scale paintings by Corno, an exclusive preview of Eric Zener's land series, and Heritage -- a collection of iconic photography from Burt Glinn, Erich Hartmann, Dennis Stock, and Elliott Erwitt, presented in partnership with Magnum Photos. Blek le Rat, the "Father of stencil graffiti," created a series of unique lithographs, collectively entitled Escaping Paris, at the New York Academy of Art for the Quin during his tenure as artist in residence. Quin Arts presented an exceptional collaboration between the hotel and D'Angelico Guitars of America. This installation combined two artistic forms -- music and art -- in a group show wherein 14 D'Angelico guitars were each reimagined by a different artist. Participating artists, including The London Police, Tavar Zawacki aka ABOVE, Pure Evil, Amanda Marie, SP38, Wulf Treu, ASVP, Mindy Linkous, and Alex Yanes, were either former artists-in-residence or are represented in the hotel's permanent collection. Quin Arts has garnered critical acclaim from The New York Times, Forbes, Condé Nast Traveler, and Harper's Bazaar Art.

About Highgate:

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.