Photography studio PhotoPano360 selects Urbanimmersive marketplace for all real estate customer transactions

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:UI) (OTC PINK:UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform, is pleased to announce the signing of a 5-year affiliate program agreement with PhotoPano360, a real estate photography agency, for the use of Urbanimmersive's visual content marketplace ("Centris® Marketplace") ("Marketplace") for 100% of their real estate customer business transactions. All customer business transactions taking place on the platform will grow Urbanimmersive's top-line revenue and the Marketplace will then take a transaction fee in line with its current pricing model on each transaction generated through its platform. The real estate division of PhotoPano360 is expected to generate $100,000 in revenue for 2017.

PhotoPano360 offers services in professional real estate photography for brokers, owners, landlords, contractors, architects, renters and designers. The studio is headed by Alain Potvin, a realist photographer, but also an architectural photographer, who strives to put assets and sites to the forefront in order to provide undeniable assistance in the sale and promotion of projects. The business deploys all the technical means necessary to guarantee the success of the photographs including telescopic mast services in every session offered on Centris® Marketplace. Alain Potvin is also a member of the APPIQ, a real estate professional photographer association in Québec. (More information available on www.photopano360.ca.)

"The Affiliate Program is a win-win situation for everyone. By partnering with us on our platform, affiliates like PhotoPano360 increase their customer outreach. For UI, each additional affiliate represents an opportunity to grow our revenues significantly during this fiscal year and beyond." Stated Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive.

Alain Potvin, PhotoPano360 owner, said, "Since We have subscribed to Centris® Marketplace, we have effortlessly made 20 new loyal customers in a very short period of time and the platform has significantly improved our agency productivity, customer satisfaction and business cash flow. The Affiliate Program was a no-brainer for us."

PhotoPano360 is the latest photography agency to join Urbanimmersive Marketplace's Affiliate Program. The Affiliate Program is offered to visual content providers ready to use Urbanimmersive's Marketplace solution for 100% of their real estate business transactions. The program provides real estate photography agencies and photographers an increased marketing visibility in the Centris® Marketplace while enabling to effectively manage their internal operations and account receivables. The Affiliate Program offers a white label ordering interface, presenting only services offered by the agency or by other Marketplace's content providers selected by the agency. It also provides a dashboard to manage bookings and payments from incoming customer phone calls, emails and SMS. As part of the Affiliate Program, visual content providers become Urbanimmersive resellers of the Company's internal products and services.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

