Photoregister Solution and Implementation Recognized as a Finalist in Two Industry Awards

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Photoregister, the mobile product registration solution from Registria, a market leader in providing product registration solutions to global brands, is a finalist in two industry award programs: the DMNews Awards and the Connected Marketer Institute Excellence (CMIE) Awards.

DMN Awards:

Registria has been named a finalist in the Marketing Automation category of the DMN Awards for its Photoregister for Facebook Messenger solution.

More than four billion people worldwide have installed at least one messaging app on their smartphone, and use them more frequently than traditional text messaging. Using a chatbot, the Facebook Messenger feature for Photoregister enables consumers to register their products by snapping a photo of the Photoregister label and sending it via the messaging app. Using machine learning and natural language processing, the solution is context-aware and provides an always-on, intelligent interface layer with customers.

Registria plans to roll out Photoregister for Line and WeChat -- two other global messaging applications -- in early 2017 to support brands in the Asia Pacific and European regions. In addition, in 2017 Photoregister will become an industry standard for global appliance brands with its solution appearing on more than 70 percent of all major appliances.

The DMN Awards will be announced on March 1 at a ceremony in New York City.

CMIE Awards:

Registria client ICON Health & Fitness is named a finalist in the CMIE Awards' Innovator of the Year category for its implementation of Photoregister. ICON partnered with Registria to increase registration rates, add additional revenue streams through service plan sales, provide proactive service and support, and further engage with buyers to build advocacy.

With the implementation of Photoregister, ICON has identified four times more of their buyers -- an increase from approximately 10 percent to 43 percent of buyers. The company also drove a significant increase in service plan revenue over the course of a year.

ICON is now in the process of expanding the solution to reach customers of all ICON Health & Fitness brands around the world, and has implemented Photoregister for Facebook Messenger, which allows brands to reach buyers with one global messaging standard across multiple markets.

The CMIE Awards will be announced at a ceremony in San Francisco on Jan. 24.

About Registria

Registria is an award-winning revenue-as-a-service company that enables more than a hundred of the world's leading product brands to deliver a powerful ownership experience. Purpose built for manufacturers, Registria integrates technology with digital marketing to connect a brand's sales, marketing and service capabilities into a comprehensive solution. We enable brands to better understand their buyers, and for buyers to engage directly with the brands they buy throughout the ownership lifecycle. Registria's mobile registration solution, Photoregister(SM), provides the fastest way for consumers to register new product purchases via text, email, web, or social messaging. Learn more about Registria at www.registria.com.