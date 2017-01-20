Phuket Resorts Replant Mangrove Forests to Make the World a Greener Place

Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa Teams Up With Marriott Hotels to Reforest Baan Tub Pla

PHUKET ISLAND, THAILAND--(Marketwired - Jan 20, 2017) - Going green can mean different things in different parts of the world, but in Thailand it can be downright literal. Case in point: The Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach and Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach recently undertook reforestation efforts in the mangrove forests of Baan Tub Pla and achieved inspiringly verdant results.

Located in the Phang Nga province, an area on the west coast of the Malay Peninsula that's known for its limestone karsts and natural beauty, Baan Tub Pla was identified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2014 as in need of reforestation due to illegal encroachment by palm oil and coconut plantations.

Marriott associates quickly rose to the challenge. After successfully replanting the site, they were again called upon to replant a new 17-acre site in the same area. So on December 7, 2016, more than 60 associates from the Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, as well as four other Marriott hotels, joined forces to turn this corner of the world a very important shade of green.

Mangrove forests are critical components of intertidal zones, as they help to reduce erosion, offer habitat to fish and other organisms and generally support coastal systems. Reforestation efforts at Baan Tub Pla are expected to continue for at least five years while relying heavily on the engagement of the local community as well as the quarterly volunteer efforts of this five-star Phuket hotel.

The same commitment demonstrated by the Marriott team to improve the planet is applied on property as well. This award-winning Mai Khao resort welcomes visitors with a blend of modern technology, indulgent amenities and sleek beach living, all of which associates complement with attentive, friendly service. The hotel's convenient location also puts the area's best attractions -- from the dive sites of Phi Phi Islands and unspoiled beaches of Mai Khao and Surin -- within easy reach.

From local green initiatives to global hospitality, the Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is working to improve the quality of life on the planet, one stay and one tree at a time.

