Picking the Right Productivity Cloud: Look Beyond Familiarity and Cost

WESTBOROUGH, MA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - It is no longer a matter of "if", but "when" small and midsize businesses will move to the cloud. For most SMBs, the first decision they make will be on which productivity cloud to use -- MS Office 365 or Google G Suite. As noted in Cumulus Global's most recent eBook, Picking Your Productivity Cloud, SMBs are wise to consider more than familiarity and cost when making this decision.

"SMBs that rely on inertia and simply go with the cloud ecosystem that is most familiar often find themselves hitting roadblocks or underutilizing the service over time," note Cumulus Global CEO Allen Falcon. "Picking the right cloud for email and productivity tools becomes the foundation of your cloud ecosystem. A broader perspective is needed."

Picking Your Productivity Cloud looks at six critical factors to consider when choosing between Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite. Beyond cost, the eBook discusses the impact of other IT systems and applications, company culture, and business goals. The ebook is available for free in Cumulus Global's Resource Center Library.

About Cumulus Global

Cumulus Global (http://www.cumulusglobal.com) is a Cloud Solutions Provider, offering our customers a range of cloud-based solutions to augment or replace existing on-premise and hosted IT solutions. Partnering with Microsoft, Google, and more than two dozen providers, we mix and match products and services to create customized solutions. We start by learning and understanding your business objectives and priorities.