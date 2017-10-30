PicsArt Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Active Users

The creative platform sees over 850 million images edited and 50 million stickers created every month, PicsArt is now partnering with leading brands, artists and organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - PicsArt, the world's largest photo editor and creative community, today announced it has more than 100 million monthly active users (MAUs). PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages, and its massive user base edits more than 850 million images every month. Additionally, PicsArt reached 50 million stickers created monthly, and is also quickly becoming one of the largest open-source collections of images in the world.

"I started PicsArt to make a safe, creative and collaborative space for artists like my daughter. Before PicsArt, beginner artists would find it challenging to share their work without being discouraged," said Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO & Founder of PicsArt. "I wanted a space where everybody could freely express their creativity. Where everybody could have access to quality tools that are easy to use and deliver great artistic results. We see 100 million monthly active users as an important milestone toward making everyone creative; we intend to reach a much larger audience in the years ahead."

"There are only a handful of consumer services that reach 100 million people every month," said Omar Hamoui, partner at Sequoia Capital. "What's even more impressive is the depth and breadth of the engagement within the app. The team has been building a sophisticated and rich experience for years and users continue to discover more and more to do with PicsArt."

PicsArt is now actively partnering with brands, celebrities and organizations to foster new, collaborative experiences between PicsArt partners and their fans.

PicsArt provides:

Authentic Content: 100% fan-produced, inspired by the brand and its campaign(s).

Marketing Efficiency: PicsArt drives more return on existing campaigns, and provides incremental campaign reach.

Community & Fans: Every image produced by PicsArt users has potential to attract new fans and build community for brand.

Social Engagement: As images created with PicsArt are shared to other social platforms, brands gain more activity on those platforms (ex. Instagram)

Contests: Brands, artists, celebrities and influencers host contests, which run both daily and weekly, to increase authentic, fan-generated content and expand their reach.

In addition to surpassing 100 million monthly active users, PicsArt has accelerated its product roadmap, launching key new features this year, including:

iMessage App for Stickers: PicsArt launched support for an iMessage app that gives iMessage users access to over 3 million custom stickers.

Community Stickers: PicsArt launched next generation edge detection making it simple to turn any selfie, illustration or image into an awesome sticker in just a few taps. Community Stickers enable easy creation, sharing and editing of stickers within the global PicsArt community.

Remix Chat: PicsArt launched an in-app messaging system called Remix Chat where users can share images directly or in groups and edit them collectively for streams of funny, personal and creative edits with friends.

About PicsArt

PicsArt is the world's largest photo editor and creative community to create, collaborate and share awesome images. PicsArt makes it easy to step up your photo editing game, remix pictures with friends, make stickers, and share your creations with the world. It's the one free app that lets you be truly creative with over 3,000 editing features, special effects, and over 10 million #freetoedit images. PicsArt has over 3 million #freetoedit custom community stickers, making it one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world. With more than 450 million installs and 100 million monthly active users, PicsArt spans the globe and is available in 30 languages. PicsArt is free on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Download the app now or visit www.picsart.com for more information.