Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series on Thursday, September 28 at 9:30 AM ET

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for cancer, respiratory and other diseases, announced today that President and CEO Stephen Yoder will present a corporate overview and meet with investors at the LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series on Rare Disease and Immuno-Oncology. The conference will take place September 27-28 at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY.

Mr. Yoder is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 28 at 9:30 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day of his presentation and for 90 days thereafter via this link.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin® protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment, an inhaled Anticalin protein to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin is a registered trademark of Pieris. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

