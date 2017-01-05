Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Call Today to Discuss Servier Collaboration

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ : PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for cancer and other diseases, announced it will host an investor conference call today at 8:30 AM (EST) to discuss its strategic immuno-oncology co-development collaboration with Servier.

To access the call, participants may dial 1-877-407-8920 (US & Canada) or 1-412-902-1010 (International) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived replay of the call will be available by dialling 1-877-660-6853 (US & Canada) or 1-201-612-7415 (International) and providing the Conference ID #13652361.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes immuno-oncology multispecifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin protein to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of protein therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registered trademark of Pieris. For more information visit www.pieris.com.

About Servier:

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit Foundation and headquartered in France. With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4 billion euro in 2016, Servier employs over 21 000 people worldwide. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, immune-inflammatory diseases and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as by its activities in high quality generic drugs. Being completely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of Servier's products turnover in Research and Development, and all its profits in its growth. Becoming a key player in oncology is part of Servier's long-term strategy. Currently, there are nine new molecular entities in clinical development in this area, targeting breast and lung cancers, and other solid tumors, as well as various leukemias and lymphomas. This portfolio of innovative cancer treatments is being developed with partners worldwide, and covers different cancer hallmarks and modalities, including cytotoxics, proapoptotics, targeted, immune, and cellular therapies, to deliver life-changing medicines to patients. For more information visit www.servier.com.

About Anticalin Therapeutics:

Anticalin proteins are derived from lipocalins, small human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. Anticalin proteins feature the typical four-loop variable region and a rigidly conserved beta-barrel backbone of lipocalins, which, together, form a shapeable cup-like binding pocket. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of protein therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registered trademark of Pieris.