PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Annual Redemption

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: PGI.UN) announced today that 24,421,784 Class A Units (the "Units"), have been submitted for redemption in advance of the annual redemption date of March 31, 2017. Unitholders who tendered Units for redemption will be entitled to receive the NAV per unit on the annual redemption date, less any costs associated with the redemption, including commissions, if any, to fund such redemption. Payment of the proceeds of redemption will be made on or before the15th Business Day of the following month. The Fund may enter into a recirculation agreement with a recirculation agent whereby such recirculation agent will agree to use commercially reasonable efforts to find purchasers for Units tendered for redemption. If all Units tendered for redemption are redeemed, 44,610,343 Units will continue to remain outstanding.

The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of fixed-income securities selected from multiple global fixed-income sectors. The Manager, PIMCO Canada Corp. ("PIMCO Canada"), retains Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC, ("PIMCO"), to provide investment management services to the Fund.

The Fund's investment objectives are to:

(a) provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions;

(b) maximize total return to unitholders through distributions and capital appreciation; and

(c) preserve capital.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a leading global investment management firm, with 13 offices in 12 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1971, PIMCO offers a wide range of innovative solutions to help millions of investors worldwide meet their needs. Our goal is to provide attractive returns while maintaining a strong culture of risk management and long-term discipline. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund's, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.