Pinblock CEO Vladislav "Vlad" Smolyanskyy to Appear on ABC Hit Television Show "Shark Tank" Today at 9pm PT/ET

Pinblock creator will pitch building toy solely designed for creative building

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 13, 2017) - Pinblock, Inc., a building system which reinvents construction sets by making every block exactly the same shape, is set to appear on ABC Television's award winning hit show "Shark Tank" on January 13, 2017 at 9:00 PM PST/EST. Watch and find out what happens when CEO Vladislav Smolyanskyy, a 21-year-old from Ukraine and now living in Brooklyn, New York, will go head to head with the most famous entrepreneurs in the world.

Pinblock's CEO will be pitching the Sharks with his epic display of block toys and his knowledge about the toy industry. Pinblock is a building toy that was solely designed for creative building. Every Pinblock is exactly the same, letting kids spend more time building instead of looking for the right piece. Pinblock's unique design unlocks completely new building possibilities, such as the elongated round connecting pins, which allow all Pinblock models to bend and turn.

What: ABC Television's "Shark Tank"

When: January 13, 2017 9pm PT/ET

Video Link explaining Pinblock: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q67B_HGugA

"We are thrilled to have been selected to participate on 'Shark Tank,'" said Vladislav Smolyanskyy, CEO of Pinblock. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to work on my passion, expand my horizons and become a better entrepreneur while helping develop the next generation. Pinblock for me is a chance to inspire many young minds and therefore change the future of our world. Pinblock has been a great journey but we still have a long road ahead of us. Thank you for your support, contributions, and many happy moments that you chose to share with me and the Pinblock team."

About Vladislav Smolyanskyy

Vladislav Smolyanskyy was born in Ukraine and grew up under the influence of his self-made entrepreneurial father. While still a child, Vladislav lost his father and the family spiraled into very dark and hard times. In 2006 he and his mother immigrated to Brooklyn, NY where Vlad finally had an opportunity to step into his father's shoes, establish himself as an entrepreneur and bring happiness back to his family.

Feeling alone in a new country Vlad discovered his passion for learning, especially everything related to business. That obsession came in handy when with his friend, at 19 years old; Vladislav quit his job and started his first company within one of the most competitive industries in the country.

About Pinblock, Inc.

Pinblock® is a building system which reinvents construction sets by making every block exactly the same shape. Without requiring a restricting manual, and with its unique design, Pinblock building blocks unleash the creative potential of a child making it the perfect STEM toy. For additional information visit www.Pinblock.com.

** News, Media, PR and Content distribution provided by 1-800-PublicRelations, Inc. "1800pr"