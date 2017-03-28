Pindrop's Security and Authentication Technology Will Be Available With Amazon Connect

Pindrop Among First APN Partners To Support Amazon Connect, A New Cloud-Based Customer Contact Service From Amazon Web Services

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Pindrop, the pioneer in voice security and authentication, today announced that it will be integrating and making available its fraud detection capability with Amazon Connect. Amazon Connect customers will be able to get an added layer of security for their contact center by using Pindrop's simple, self-service integration. Pindrop is among the first AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners to support the new Amazon Connect offering.

Pindrop's native integration with Amazon Connect will enable customers to establish risk scores for their incoming callers. The risk score will integrate seamlessly into the Amazon Connect engine allowing customers to intelligently route risky calls to contact center fraud specialists.

"We are excited to become part of the APN and be one of the first technology providers to support Amazon Connect. Today more than half our customers are Fortune 500 companies, but working closely with AWS allows us to deliver our risk assessment technology to companies of all sizes," said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and co-founder of Pindrop. "As we move beyond the initial implementation, we look forward to exploring additional capabilities we can provide Amazon Connect customers beyond risk intelligence."

Pindrop's growth among enterprise contact centers is driven by its success in mitigating its customers' exposure to rapidly-expanding fraud. According to Pindrop, contact center fraud is up more than 100% year-over-year as companies are investing more heavily in physical and online security.

Amazon Connect makes it easy to set up and manage a customer contact center in minutes so companies of all sizes can provide reliable customer engagement at any scale. Currently, half of Pindrop's customers are in the Fortune 500 and Pindrop's solutions are use used by eight of the top 10 US banks alongside two of top five insurance carriers. In the past 12 months, Pindrop saw substantial growth in the retail, healthcare, e-commerce and government sectors as it expands beyond its existing vertical base.

About Pindrop

Pindrop is the pioneer in voice security and authentication. Pindrop provides enterprise solutions to reduce fraud losses and authentication expense for some of the largest call centers in the world. Pindrop's patented Phoneprinting™ technology helps identify, locate and authenticate phone devices uniquely from the call audio, thereby detecting fraudulent calls as well as verifying legitimate callers. Pindrop has been selected by the world's largest banks, insurers, brokerages and retailers, detecting over 80 percent of fraud. Pindrop's solutions are allowing customers to reduce call time and improve their customer's experience even while reducing fraud losses. Pindrop was founded in 2011 and is venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, GV and IVP.